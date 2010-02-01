Mark Pincus's Secrets To Success: Make Everyone A CEO Of Something

The New York Times’ Adam Bryant sat down with Zynga CEO Mark Pincus to ask about his secrets to successful leadership.



Mark makes a number of excellent points, including this one:

Make everyone at the company a CEO of something.

That is, give everyone an objective and the authority to do what it takes to achieve it. The change in attitude that goes with this will rev up every part of the company.

And another:

The key to being a valuable member of the team is reliability. Everyone you work with needs to know they can count on you to be there and doing a good job a hundred per cent of the time. Great teams just can’t function if some players are plagued by flakiness and inconsistency.

And another:

Manage the company with “OKRs”–objectives and key results. “The idea is that the whole company and every group has one objective and three measurable key results, and if you achieve two of the three, you achieve your overall objective, and if you achieve all three, you’ve really killed it.”

Lastly:

Make the company a meritocracy. There’s nothing as demoralizing to great performers to see mediocrity rewarded.

Read the whole interview here >

