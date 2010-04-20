Maria Bartiromo Talks Weight Gain And Living In A Fishbowl

Maria Bartiromo has been the most recognised face in financial journalism for over a decade. From changing hairstyles to weight gain, the media and her audience has been frequently critical of her, judging everything she does.



“You can’t believe the good stuff, and you certainly can’t believe the bad stuff,” says Maria. “I don’t want to get to a place where I believe my own press releases.”

Watch Maria discuss how she deals with the constant comments about her work (and weight).

This interview is part of our Leadership series, presented with limited commercial interruption.

See Maria Bartiromo’s Full Interview HERE >

Production by Bright Red Pixels.

See Maria Bartiromo’s Full Interview HERE or see other highlights below:

Maria Bartiromo: Here’s Why I Don’t Sucker-Punch My Guests With Brutal Questions

Lou Dobbs Told Maria Bartiromo That Going To CNBC Would Be The Biggest Mistake Of Her Life

Why Maria Bartiromo Quit Her Awesome Job At CNN

Don’t miss: A Random Walk Through The Hairstyles Of Maria Bartiromo

For A Full List Of The Highlights CLICK HERE >

Bonus Maria Bartiromo clip – Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurs: The importance Of Resilience

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.