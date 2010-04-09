MARCH SEARCH SHARE: Get This -- Bing And Yahoo Up, Google DOWN

The March U.S. search share numbers are out. Here are the key points:



Google dropped nearly half a point to 65% (unusual)

Yahoo (freakishly) gained a tenth of a point (irrelevant)

Bing continues to scratch and claw higher, gaining 2 tenths to 11.7%. Bing is buying a lot of this share through toolbar and other traffic deals, so don’t go nuts extrapolating.

Bottom line? One month does not a trend make, but…

Google’s share gains have stalled

Bing continues to nibble away.

Yahoo (generally) continues to slide

Everyone else is irrelevant

Here’s JP Morgan’s Imran Khan with the details…

ComScore released March 2010 core search volume and market share data for the US. We note that this is only one data point and is not necessarily predictive of 1Q performance. Following are the data highlights.

According to the data, total US core search volume increased 7.6% Y/Y in March, below the 10.4% growth in February. The total growth in 1Q decelerated to 10.1% Y/Y from 4Q’s 15.8% Y/Y growth.

Google domestic core search market share was 65.1% in March, down from 65.5% in February. Google grew March core search volume by 10.1% Y/Y, slightly below 14.3% growth in February. Google domestic core search volume growth of 13.6% Y/Y in 1Q is below 4Q’s 19.9% Y/Y increase.

Yahoo! domestic core search market share rose to 16.9% in March from 16.8% in February. Yahoo! March core search volume decreased by 11.4% Y/Y, a deceleration from down 9.8% growth in February. Yahoo!’s 1Q domestic core search volume decline of 10.0% Y/Y trails 4Q’s 0.5% Y/Y decline.

Microsoft sites domestic core search market share increased to 11.7% in March from 11.5% in February. Microsoft sites grew March core search volume by 51.3% Y/Y, down from 55.4% Y/Y growth in February. Microsoft sites domestic core search volume was up 52.0% Y/Y in 1Q, ahead of 41.9% Y/Y growth in 4Q.

Ask Network domestic core search market share increased slightly to 3.8% in March from 3.7% in February. Ask grew March core search volume by 8.5% Y/Y, up from 0.7% Y/Y growth in February. Ask Network domestic core search volume was up by 8.0% Y/Y in 1Q vs. 8.8% Y/Y growth in 4Q.

AOL March domestic core search market share stayed flat at 2.5%. AOL March core search volume declined by 28.2% Y/Y vs. a 29.3% Y/Y decline in February. AOL domestic core search volume was down 28.4% Y/Y in 1Q vs. a 15.5% decline in 4Q.

