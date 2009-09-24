Marc Andreessen On Innovation

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;mce:script language=”JavaScript” type=”text/javascript”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;!– document.write(‘&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” mce_href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” target=”_blank”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/” mce_src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/”/&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;’); // –&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/mce:script&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;noscript&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” mce_href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” target=”_blank”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img border=”0″ src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/” mce_src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/” /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/noscript&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Sponsored by:

In the early ’90s, the general premise was that, if the Internet was opened to commerce, it would get all screwed up.



Marc Andreesseen was one of the first people who saw the huge business opportunity the Internet would eventually become.

A legendary Silicon Valley entrepreneur, Marc founded Netscape (sold to AOL for $4 billion in 1999) and Loudcloud (sold to HP for $2 billion in 2007) and has helped nurture dozens of other startups over the years. In the exclusive interview below, he shares his wisdom on entrepreneurship, success, and the future of online technology.

“Innovation accelerates and compounds,” says Andreessen, who recently started the VC firm Andreessen Horowitz. “Each point in front of you is bigger than anything that ever happened.”

The interview is part of our video series on Innovation, which is sponsored by Mercedes-Benz. The full interview is below, in two parts (scroll down or click here for Part II). We will post short excerpts over the next several days.

Marc Andreessen On Innovation: Part I

The history of Mosaic/Netscape – the browser that made the Internet public and bankable.

What comes first – the company or the idea?

Collaboration with Jim Clark, founder of Silicon Graphics, – when a university project became a billion-dollar startup.

WATCH Marc Andreessen On Innovation: Part II >



Produced by Bright Red Pixels.

Disclosure: Marc is an investor in The Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.