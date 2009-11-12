Man-Made Blizzard Paralyzes Beijing

The biggest blizzard in 54 years has brought Beijing to a standstill.



This follows on the heels of a man-made snowstorm that blew through town a week ago. And it appears some of the latest wintry typhoon was made by China, as well:

The government induced snowfall in the capital on Nov. 10 by seeding clouds with silver iodide, the China Daily newspaper reported yesterday, citing an unidentified official at the Beijing Weather Modification Office.

The “Weather Modification Office”?! OK, now we’re scared.

Beijing’s Heaviest Snow in 54 Years Strands Thousands

Bloomberg – ‎3 hours ago‎ The seeding brought an additional 16 million tons of snow, according to the report. Beijing takes every opportunity to induce precipitation as the city is …

