Madoff's Secret Finally Revealed As Swindled Lover Tells All

It turns out Madoff had a secret lover. He swindled her, too. And now she’s telling all.



David Voreacos and Linda Sandler, Bloomberg: Sheryl Weinstein and Bernard Madoff nurtured a tender relationship that turned sexual five years after Hadassah, the Zionist women’s organisation where she was chief financial officer, invested millions of dollars with him.

They kissed and caressed in hotel rooms and restaurants in New York for months until their extramarital affair blossomed one evening in 1993 at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington, Weinstein writes in her new tell-all book, “Madoff’s Other Secret: Love, Money, Bernie, and Me.”

“There was a gentle shyness about Bernie that I found endearing,” Weinstein writes. “And probably most enchanting was the way he made me feel. With Bernie I always felt wanted, desired, and that was an empowering sensation. During the past few months, the thrill — the buzz — of sexual tension had only gotten stronger.”

Weinstein and Madoff had sex in hotels for months before the affair cooled and a warm friendship followed, she says. She trusted him with her family’s savings until Dec. 11, 2008, when he was arrested for running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded thousands of investors of billions of dollars. Rage followed.

“He is a beast that has stolen for his own needs the livelihoods, savings, lives, hopes and dreams and futures of others,” Weinstein said June 29 to a federal judge in New York who sentenced Madoff to 150 years in prison. “He has fed upon us to satisfy his own needs. No matter how much he takes and from whom he takes, he is never satisfied. He is an equal opportunity destroyer.” Read the whole thing >

And, at last, we get the secret motivation for the fraud:

“Bernie had a very small penis… Not only was it on the short side, it was small in circumference. That he was now pointing it out to me was telling. It clearly caused him great angst. I wanted to be careful how I responded. Men and their penises have a strange and unique relationship.”

Ruth’s lawyer, by the way, says she didn’t know. About the affair.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.