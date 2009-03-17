Madoffs Nuts About Houses And Boats

Prosecutors have demanded Bernie and Ruth Madoff turn over the rest of their assets, including:



4 boats (see details below)

3 cars

3 houses

$17 million in checking account

$45 million of muni bonds

(Don’t you just love that Ruth Madoff owned muni bonds? Sure, she didn’t know about the scam or anything.

And another thing the prosecutors just taught us: Boats are expensive. A dime-a-dozen 40-footer will apparently set you back $500k.)

Notice Seeking Forfeiture of Madoff Property



