Madoff On The SEC: They Could Have Caught Me With A Single Phone Call

Last June, the SEC went to see Bernie Madoff in jail to ask him how they had failed to catch him. The SEC’s summary of the interview is below.



The bottom line: It was “amazing” to Madoff that he didn’t get caught…because the SEC could have caught him with a single phone call.

Some highlights:

The “idiot” SEC investigator acted like “Lieutenant Columbo”

Here are the two ways to fool the SEC

John Mack and other Wall Street CEOs were comfortable with my returns

Exhibit 0104



