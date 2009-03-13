Madoff In Court

Bernie Madoff arrived in court this morning after a short ride in a Kia Sorento. He is expected to plead guilty to 11 fraud counts.



The judge will then decide which big house to send him to–his penthouse or The Big House. If the judge picks “penthouse,” which most people think is unlikely, Madoff’s victims will be allowed to complain:

AP: U.S. District Judge Denny Chin said that, assuming Mr. Madoff goes forward with plans for a guilty plea, he will give investors a chance to challenge his conclusion whether to accept a guilty plea to securities fraud and perjury, among other charges. He also will let burned investors challenge his decision whether Mr. Madoff should be allowed to await sentencing in his $7 million Manhattan penthouse or immediately go to prison.

