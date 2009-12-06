Loan Mods Are Still A Disaster

How badly are the government’s loan modifications doing?



Here’s the money shot from NYT reporter Floyd Norris’s investigation earlier this week:

Chase disclosed in November that:

nearly a quarter of trial modifications had failed because the borrower did not make even a single payment

nearly half had failed to make all three payments required before the modification could become permanent.

Of those who had made all three payments, only about a quarter had submitted all the required documents.

Add all that up and approximately 25% 12.5% of applicants are making it through the loan-mod trial period.

So what’s the real reason the mods aren’t working? Because the loans never should have been made in the first place.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.