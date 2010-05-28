Q&A With Henry Blodget

UPDATE 2: We’re done! Thanks for joining. You can read the transcript below.

UPDATE: Please click the window below to join the discussion. We’ll go live at 1:30 PM ET.

EARLIER: All right, we’re sick of this one-way crap.

On Thursday, we’re launching the first of our interactive Q&A series. The first guest will be… me.

So join us here, LIVE, at 1:30PM ET (10:30AM PT) on Thursday, May 27.

You’ll be able to ask questions in a “coveritlive” discussion window, and I’ll answer them in real time. The discussion will be text-based, so you can scroll and scan at your convenience and not have to worry about audio or video volume. We’ll also post the transcript afterwards for those who are busy or can’t glue themselves to a screen for an hour.

You can also submit questions in advance: If you can’t participate live, please leave your questions in the comments below before the start-time, and we’ll feed them into the discussion.

This Q&A will be focused on SAI/tech, so we’ll prioritise questions on that topic (We’ll do other Q&As later on investing, Wall Street, and other topics). One caveat: We’re going to have a Bonehead Screen (TM), so if you’re asking moronic or offensive questions, we’ll probably ignore you.

Hope you can join us on Thursday. Looking forward to it!

