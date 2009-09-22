Leading Economic Indicators Confirm Economic Recovery In Progress

Good news from the LEI today, courtesy of Asha Bangalore at Northern Trust.



The Index of Leading Economic Indicators rose 0.6% in August, the fifth consecutive monthly increase of the index. On a year-to-year basis, the index moved up 1.89%, the largest gain since May 2006. The July-August average translates to a 1.32% from the third quarter of 2008, the first increase since the first quarter of 2007. Historically, the year-to-year change in the LEI advanced one quarter has a strong positive correlation with the year-to-year change in real GDP (see chart1). This evidence and other economic reports — ISM manufacturing survey, industrial productions index – support expectations that an economic recovery commenced in the third quarter of 2009.

In August, the workweek held steady, jobless claims, orders of non-defence capital goods and real money supply declined. The remaining seven components – orders of durable consumer goods, supplier deliveries, building permits, interest rate spreads, index of consumer expectations, and stock prices moved up. Effectively, there is a widespread improvement in economic conditions, which had been brought about by policy changes. The impact from monetary policy accommodation is evident. The possible impact from the $787 billion fiscal stimulus package will be available in 2010. By the end of fiscal year 2009, roughly 24% of the fiscal package will have been spent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.