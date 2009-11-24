Latest Facts About The State Of The Housing Market

From a current overview of the housing market by Ruth Simon and James Hagerty of the WSJ:



23% of U.S. homeowners with mortgages are underwater (importantly this is NOT 23% of homes). This is 10.7 million houses.

5.3 million U.S. households are at least 20% underwater, the First American report said. More than 520,000 of these (20%) have gotten notices of default

Most U.S. homeowners still have some equity

Nearly 24 million owner-occupied homes don’t have any mortgage

About 588,000 borrowers defaulted on mortgages last year even though they could afford to pay — more than double the number in 2007

The latest First American data aren’t comparable to previous estimates because the company revised its methodology. Using the old methodology, the portion of underwater borrowers would have increased to 33.8%.

Homeowners in Nevada, Arizona, Florida and California are more deeply under water. In Nevada, nearly 30% of borrowers owe 50% or more on their mortgage than their home is worth.

More than 40% of borrowers who took out a mortgage in 2006 are under water.

11% of borrowers who took out mortgages in 2009 are underwater

3.57 million houses were listed for sale nationwide at the end of October, down 3.7% from a September

About 7.5 million households were 30 days or more behind on their mortgage payments or in foreclosure at the end of September

30% of underwater borrowers owe 110% or less of their home’s value

