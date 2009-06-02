Last Chance To Attend Startup 2009!

All systems are go for Wednesday at NYU.

We’ll kick off at 9am with a quick overview of the state of the startup market (me). Then Jason Calacanis will explain how he picked himself up after getting steamrolled by the Web 1.0 bust. Then our judges will listen to the first five startup pitches and reduce the entrepreneurs to jello (kidding!). Then we’ll go from there.

I’m pleased to say we’re near capacity (thank you!), but there are a handful of tickets left. You can get them here >.

Also, if you can’t make the conference, you can always join us at the open-bar after-party >

Hope to see you Wednesday!

Startup 2009: Wednesday, June 3rd

8:00:

Registration 9:00: Rising From The Ashes

9:10: Interview: 20 Minutes With Jason Calacanis 9:30: First Five Finalists Make Investment Pitches 10:25: Break 10:40: Interview: 20 Minutes With John Battelle 11:00: Second Five Finalists Make Investment Pitches 12:00: Lunch 1:30: PANEL: How To Raise Truckloads Of Money At A Huge Valuation

Eric Hippeau, SoftBank Capital

Amish Jani, FirstMark Capital

Larry Bettino, StarVest Partners

Neil Sequeira, General Catalyst Partners 2:10: Interview: 20 Minutes With Chris Hughes 2:30: Break 2:45: PANEL: How Not To Blow It

Kevin Ryan, AlleyCorp

Ross O’Brien, Geller & Company

Pat Mitchell, Cooley Godward Kronish

David Pakman, Venrock 3:30: Investment Deliberations And Voting 4:15: Silicon Alley Awards 4:30: Selection Of Startup 2009 Winner 4:45: Reception 7:00: Open Bar Bash

