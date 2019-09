Nobelist Paul Krugman has mixed feeling about the Kindle:



So I’m actually reading Hyman Minsky’s magnum opus, here in Seoul. (Yay Amazon Kindle; boo its habit of crashing every hour or so, and having to be reset.)

We haven’t heard that before. As Krugman asks, is anyone else having this problem?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.