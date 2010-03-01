Krugman: Great News! The WSJ Is Becoming A Murdoch Propaganda Rag

Paul Krugman of the NYT (and left wing) enjoys what he’s seeing in the cross-town (right wing) paper:



Brad DeLong and Felix Salmon both point to evidence that the Murdoch effect is degrading the Journal’s news coverage. Indeed.

Frankly, there was a time when I thought the Journal was better on business/economic news than the Times. But no longer; and it’s not just things like referring to the estate tax as the “death tax” in news stories. Overall, coverage is getting cruder, with more tendency to report opinions as if they were news, and substitute prejudices for real analysis. Keep reading >

And where is this headed? Soon we’ll have only one excellent national newspaper, says Prof. K–the NYT.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.