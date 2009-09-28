Krugman: Al Gore Is Right--It's Just Too Inconvenient To Save The World

There’s a debate about whether the world is ending, but there’s no question about why we’re not doing much about it.



Paul Krugman:

In a rational world… the looming climate disaster would be our dominant political and policy concern. But it manifestly isn’t. Why not?…

Al Gore was right: This truth is just too inconvenient. Responding to climate change with the vigor that the threat deserves would not, contrary to legend, be devastating for the economy as a whole. But it would shuffle the economic deck, hurting some powerful vested interests even as it created new economic opportunities. And the industries of the past have armies of lobbyists in place right now; the industries of the future don’t.

Nor is it just a matter of vested interests. It’s also a matter of vested ideas. For three decades the dominant political ideology in America has extolled private enterprise and denigrated government, but climate change is a problem that can only be addressed through government action. And rather than concede the limits of their philosophy, many on the right have chosen to deny that the problem exists.

