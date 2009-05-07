Kindle Books Now A Shocking 35% Of Sales When Kindle Version Available

Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos dropped a bomb on the book industry while rolling out the big-screen Kindle this morning, Dan Frommer reports:

Kindle sales are now 35% of book sales when Kindle editions are available. Huge jump in Feb when Kindle 2 went on sale.

If that’s even close to accurate, it’s hard to overstate the importance of it. Kindle penetration is still tiny. As it grows, that percentage will likely grow.

Some follow-up questions:

Are these sales incremental? Or are they cannibalising print sales? If the former, this is great for authors and the publishing industry. If they’re cannibalising, it’s fine for authors and OK for the publishing industry at current Kindle book prices. It’s lousy for book distributors and manufacturers, though. (We suspect the answer is somewhere in the middle–some cannibalization, some incremental sales.)

