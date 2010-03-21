Kid Who Ordered "All Black People" To Leave Walmart Arrested After Bragging About It On Facebook

Photo: AP

Mystery solved. The person who ordered “all black people” to leave a New Jersey Walmart this week was a 16 year-old kid.



Police nabbed him with the help of some tipsters after someone bragged about it on Facebook and Myspace.

Kirk Semple and Nate Schweber, NYT:

Rafael Muñiz, the Washington Township police chief, said that while the cameras did not record anyone speaking on the public-address system, images showed three people — the suspect, a young man and a woman — standing near the phone just before the announcement, and rushing from the store just after it.

Investigators also scoured Facebook, MySpace and YouTube, and found postings, including some that the police chief said involved “kids bragging” about what happened.

With the help of anonymous tipsters, he added, investigators were led to the suspect, who was arrested Friday.

