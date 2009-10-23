Key Witness Against Raj Has A Major Credibility Problem

Roomy Khan, the key witness against Raj Rajaratnam, was suspected of fabricating evidence in lawsuit filed by her ex-housekeeper earlier this year.



Good thing for the Feds, therefore, that they have her and Raj on tape.

Because if it was her word against his, the combination of the suspected fabrication and her cooperating in exchange for a reduced sentence would be good fodder for impeachment.

(And it may be anyway, even with the tape).

Alex Berenson, NYT: But as the investigation progressed, Ms. Khan and her husband faced another legal problem, a civil lawsuit filed by Vilma Serralta, who worked as their housekeeper in Atherton from 2002 to 2006. Ms. Serralta claimed she had been paid about $250 a week for 80 to 90 hours of work, violating labour laws.

Ms. Khan and her husband denied the allegations and in March 2009 produced a work schedule they claimed had been signed by Ms. Serralta in 2002, when she started to work for them.

But lawyers for Ms. Serralta said the document had been fabricated and Ms. Serralta’s signature forged. On Aug. 28, District Judge Claudia Wilken said she would “give the jury a strongly worded instruction about the fabrication of evidence.”

