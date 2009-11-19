Ken Griffin Used To Send Driver 200 Miles To Pick Up Milk Shakes

Ah, the good old days…



WSJ: As [Citadel founder Ken Griffin’s] wealth grew, he became a collector of art and Ferraris. He occasionally dispatches his driver on a 200-mile round trip to fetch milkshakes from LeDuc’s Frozen Custard in Wales, Wis., near where Mr. Griffin grew up. The folks at LeDuc’s refer to the financier as “the man of a thousand shakes,” based on a birthday order in 2004 that was so big, it got shipped to Chicago in a truck.

But Mr. Griffin’s driver “hasn’t been around in maybe six months or a year,” says Jim Shackton, owner of LeDuc’s, whose staff in past years came to recognise him when he’d pull up to the little pitched-roof custard shop in a silver Mercedes sedan. (“Nice car,” Mr. Shackton says.)

