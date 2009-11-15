JP Morgan Chase Accidently Sells Couple's House

Most banks are holding foreclosed houses forever, so as not to sell them at a loss and be forced to take writedowns.



Other banks, it seems, are selling houses they don’t even own…

KPHO.com: Despite being up-to-date on their modified mortgage payments, a Valley couple found Chase foreclosing on their home.

“You work so hard. Put a lot of money down on your house. You pay your taxes. You pay your mortgage, and it’s all stolen from you,” said Jeff Zerner, the homeowner.

He and his wife, Yanthy, found out about the foreclosure when the new owner posted a notice on their door Nov. 4.”I get this notice that says you have five days to vacate the property,” he said. “So I called the number (on the notice) and I say, ‘Who are you?’ and they say, ‘We’re the legal owners of this house. It went up for foreclosure.”

Just days before, the Zerners thought their home was safe. They had finished their trial modification with Chase and were led to believe they would qualify for a permanent modification…

What happened?

The foreclosure process and modification process are run by separate entities. The two sides forgot to communicate.

Read the whole thing and see the video here >

