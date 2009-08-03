Jobless Woman Sues Her College Because She Can't Find Job

She wants a full tuition refund.



AP, NEW YORK – A New York City woman who says she can’t find a job is suing the college where she earned a bachelor’s degree.

Trina Thompson filed a lawsuit last week against Monroe College in Bronx Supreme Court. The 27-year-old is seeking the $70,000 she spent on tuition.

Thompson says she’s been unable to find gainful employment since she received her information technology degree in April.

She says the Bronx school’s Office of Career Advancement hasn’t provided her with the leads and career advice it promises.

Monroe College spokesman Gary Axelbank says Thompson’s lawsuit is completely without merit.

The college insists it helps its graduates find jobs.

