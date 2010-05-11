The Mistakes Google Made With Its Wikipedia Killer Knol

Two years ago Google launched its Wikipedia killer Knol. The platform seemed to be dead on arrival.



Why did Knol fail? What mistakes did Google make developing their platform?

Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia, says that Knol was never set up properly to compete with his online encyclopedia platform.

Watch below Jimmy talk about Google’s failed attempt to crush Wikipedia.

This interview is part of our Leadership series, presented with limited commercial interruption.

See Jimmy Wales’s Full Interview HERE >

Production by Bright Red Pixels.

See Jimmy Wales’s Full Interview HERE >

Don’t Miss:

• Why The First Version Of Wikipedia Failed

• Demand Media’s Low Quality Content Is Cheap And It Works

• Why The Most Popular Online Information Source Is A Non-Profit organisation

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.