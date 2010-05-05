Why The First Version Of Wikipedia Failed

Jimmy Wales came up with the idea to build a freely-licensed encyclopedia written by volunteers more than 10 years ago,



The first version of what is now Wikipedia was called Nupedia. Its users had to fax their diplomas and pass a seven-stage review process to prove that they are qualified to contribute.

Watch below Jimmy Wales talk about the origins of Wikipedia and the decision to facilitate users’ contribution.

This interview is part of our Leadership series, presented with limited commercial interruption.

See Jimmy Wales’s Full Interview HERE >

Production by Bright Red Pixels.

• Demand Media’s Low Quality Content Is Cheap And It Works

• Why The Most Popular Online Information Source Is A Non-Profit organisation

