Why The First Version Of Wikipedia Failed

Jimmy Wales came up with the idea to build a freely-licensed encyclopedia written by volunteers more than 10 years ago,
The first version of what is now Wikipedia was called Nupedia. Its users had to fax their diplomas and pass a seven-stage review process to prove that they are qualified to contribute.
Watch below Jimmy Wales talk about the origins of Wikipedia and the decision to facilitate users’ contribution.
