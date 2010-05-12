Jimmy Wales: Demand Media's Low Quality Content Is Cheap And It Works

From newspapers to broadcast companies, the media industry is struggling to figure out their content model.



Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia, says that some companies have an interim grip of the content conundrum. Demand Media’s low quality content serves a niche in the market – at least for now – making the company profitable, he says.

But newspapers are struggling with the concept of moving on from the physical print product to a digital version, says Wales.

Watch Jimmy make his content model predictions for the media industry.

