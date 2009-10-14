Jim Rogers: Coming Inflation Could Be "Worse Than The 1970s"

Right now, the problem is deflation. Some folks think deflation will remain the problem for years.



Jim Rogers doesn’t know when deflation will stop being the problem, but he knows what the next problem will be: Inflation. And he thinks it will be worse than the 1970s.



Aaron Task, TechTicker: Given the Fed’s extremely easy policies, runaway government spending and shortages of many commodities, inflation pressures are building and destined to get much worse, according to famed investor Jim Rogers of Rogers Holdings. “The Federal Reserve has laid the groundwork for some serious inflation down the road by printing all this money,” Rogers says. “So have many other central banks.”

Although “the U.S. government lies about inflation” in its official data, inflationary pressures are already evident in nearly everything, excluding energy, Rogers says. Inflation is “going to continue, going to accelerate,” he says. “We’re going to be paying more for just about everything down the road.”

Asked if he foresees a 1970s-style stagflation period ahead, Rogers chuckled and gave an ominous reply: “I hope it’s that good. It might be much, much worse.”

Given that view, Rogers remains very bullish on commodities as we discuss in subsequent clips.

