EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH JIM GRANT: The Man With A Stuffed Bear In His Office And A Sinking-Titanic Paperweight

Henry Blodget

Jim Grant, one of the country’s premier financial analysts and historians, has had a front row seat on Wall Street for more than three decades.  Unlike most people who work on Wall Street, moreover, Jim actually works on Wall Street: His office is right across the Stock Exchange.

A former Barron’s staff writer, Jim founded the beloved Grant’s Interest Rate Observer close to 30 years ago. Even in an age of 24/7 online news, the publication remains one of the leading authorities on debt, bonds, Japan and the economy.

Jim has a stuffed bear in his office and a sinking-Titanic paperweight on his desk. We sat down with him recently for an exclusive interview to discuss an array of issues, including a possible bond bubble, the state of the union, and the economy.

Watch below the full half-an-hour interview. We’ll be publishing highlights from it over the next few days.

This interview is part of our Inspiring Performers series, presented with limited commercial interruption.

Sponsored by:

lincoln logo, may 2011

Production by Bright Red Pixels.   

