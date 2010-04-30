Jessica Alba Forced To Flee Hip Brooklyn Restaurant As Flood Disrupts Party

Actress Jessica Alba and friends were forced to flee to the safety of a frigid restaurant garden after a flood disrupted their dinner at Brooklyn hotspot Vinegar Hill House last night.



Jessica and ~10 pals were dining in a private downstairs room around 9PM when the restaurant’s main drain clogged for the second time in the evening. The fabulous-looking party were quickly ushered upstairs and outside into the garden’s unseasonably chilly (~50F) evening air. They made the best of it by taking pictures, smoking, and drinking (presumably heavily).

Vinegar Hill House

Vinegar Hill dinner service, meanwhile, slowed to a crawl as staff rushed around with drain snakes and explained to startled guests that dishwashing and toilet-flushing had to be severely curtailed.The growing line of diners outside the bathroom were asked to please wait 4 minutes between flushes. Jessica was shown to a private bathroom in the wine-cellar building at the back of the garden.

(How do we know? We were there!)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.