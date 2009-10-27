Jeremy Grantham: Sucker's Rally Almost Over

Jeremy Grantham of Boston-based GMO called the crash. He also called the rally. He also called a whole bunch of stuff before that–although, as he is the first to admit, like other value folks, he does have the habit of being early.



Not this time, though.

Within days of the March low, Jeremy published “Reinvesting While Terrified,” in which he observed that it was time to bet the farm. He soon called for a stimulus-fuelled rally that would take the S&P 500 to 1000-1100, which is where we are now. He also laid out his expectation that the market would then move sideways for 7 years.

Well, we’ve hit the high of Jeremy’s sucker’s rally prediction. Stocks are now once again significantly overvalued (Jeremy puts the overvaluation at 25%, with fair value on the S&P 500 at 860). He thinks the market can go a bit higher but that it will break down next year. He’s looking for a “painful” pullback of at least 20%. A new low is not likely, but not out of the question.

You can download Jeremy’s quarterly letter at GMO’s site here. It’s also embedded below. Here’s the part on the stock market:

The Last Hurrah and Markets Being Silly Again

The idea behind my forecast six months ago was that

regardless of the fundamentals, there would be a sharp

rally [to S&P 1000-1100]. After a very large decline and a period of somewhat

blind panic, it is simply the nature of the beast. Exhibit 1

shows my favourite example of a last hurrah after the ﬁrst

leg of the 1929 crash.

After the sharp decline in the fall of 1929, the S&P 500

rallied 46% from its low in November to the rally high of

April 12, 1930. It then, of course, fell by over 80%. But

on April 12 it was once again overpriced; it was down

only 18% from its peak and was back to the level of June

1929. But what a difference there was in the outlook

between June 1929 and April 1930! In June, the economic

outlook was a candidate for the brightest in history with

effectively no unemployment, 5% productivity, and

over 16% year-over-year gain in industrial output. By

April 1930, unemployment had doubled and industrial

production had dropped from +16% to -9% in 5 months,

which may be the world record in economic deterioration.

Worse, in 1930 there was no extra liquidity ﬂ owing

around and absolutely no moral hazard. “Liquidate the

labour, liquidate the stocks, liquidate the farmers”2 was

their version. Yet the market rose 46%.

How could it do this in the face of a world going to hell?

My theory is that the market always displayed a belief

in a type of primitive market efﬁciency decades before

the academics took it up. It is a belief that if the market

once sold much higher, it must mean something. And

in the case of 1930, hadn’t Irving Fisher, arguably the

greatest American economist of the century, said that

the 1929 highs were completely justiﬁ ed and that it was

the decline that was hysterical pessimism?

Hadn’t E.L. Smith also explained in his Common Stocks as Long Term Investments (1924) – a startling precursor to Jeremy Siegel’s dangerous book Stocks for the Long Run (1994) – that stocks would always beat bonds by divine right? And there is always someone of the “Dow 36,000” persuasion to reinforce our need to believe that as markets decline, higher prices in previous peaks must surely have meant

something, and not merely have been unjustiﬁed bubbly bursts of enthusiasm and momentum.

Today there has been so much more varied encouragement for a rally than existed in 1930. The higher prices preceding this crash (that were far above both trend and fair value) had lasted for many years; from 1996 through 2001 and from 2003 through mid-2008. This time, we also saw history’s greatest stimulus program, desperate bailouts, and clear promises of years of low rates. As mentioned six months ago, in the third year of the Presidential Cycle, a tiny fraction of the current level of moral hazard and easy money has done its typically great job of driving equity markets and speculation higher.

In total, therefore, it should be no surprise to historians that this rally has handsomely beaten 46%, and would probably have done so whether the actual economic recovery was deemed a pleasant surprise or not. Looking at previous “last hurrahs,” it should also have been expected that any rally this time would be tilted toward risk-taking and, the more stimulus and moral hazard, the bigger the tilt. I must say, though, that I never expected such an extreme tilt to risk-taking: it’s practically a cliff! Never mess with the Fed, I guess. Although, looking at the record, these dramatic short-term resuscitations do seem to breed severe problems down the road. So, probably, we will continue to live in exciting times, which is not all bad in

our business.

Economic and Financial Fundamentals and the Stock

Market Outlook

The good news is that we have not fallen off into another

Great Depression. With the degree of stimulus there

seemed little chance of that, and we have consistently

expected a global economic recovery by late this year

or early next year. The operating ratio for industrial

production reached its lowest level in decades. It should

bounce back and, if it moves up from 68 to 80 over three

to ﬁ ve years, will provide a good kicker to that part of

the economy. Inventories, I believe, will also recover. In

short, the normal tendency of an economy to recover is

nearly irresistible and needs coordinated incompetence to

offset it – like the 1930 Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, which

helped to precipitate a global trade war. But this does not

mean that everything is ﬁ ne longer term. It still seems a

safe bet that seven lean years await us.

Corporate ex-ﬁnancials proﬁt margins remain above

average and, if I am right about the coming seven lean

years, we will soon enough look back nostalgically at

such high proﬁts.

Price/earnings ratios, adjusted for even

normal margins, are also signiﬁcantly above fair value

after the rally. Fair value on the S&P is now about 860

(fair value has declined steadily as the accounting smoke clears from the wreckage and there are still, perhaps, some smouldering embers). This places today’s market (October

19) at almost 25% overpriced, and on a seven-year horizon

would move our normal forecast of 5.7% real down by

more than 3% a year.

Doesn’t it seem odd that we would be measurably overpriced once again, given that we face

a seven-year future that almost everyone agrees will be

tougher than normal? Major imbalances are unlikely to

be quick or easy to work through. For example, we must

eventually consume less, pay down debt, and realign our

lives to being less capital-rich. Global trade imbalances

must also readjust…

We believed from the start that this market rally and

any outperformance of risk would have very little to do

with any dividend discount model concept of value, so

it is pointless to “ooh and ah” too much at how far and

how fast it has traveled. The lessons, if any, are that low

rates and generous liquidity are, if anything, a little more

powerful than we thought, which is a high hurdle because

we have respected their power for years. And what we

thought were powerful and painful investment lessons

on the dangers of taking risk too casually turned out to

be less memorable than we expected. Risk-taking has

come roaring back. Value, it must be admitted, is seldom

a powerful force in the short term. The Fed’s weapons

of low rates, plenty of money, and the promise of future

help if necessary seem stronger than value over a few

quarters. And the forces of herding and momentum are

also helping to push prices up, with the market apparently

quite unrepentant of recent crimes and willing to be silly

once again. We said in July that we would sit and wait

for the market to be silly again. This has been a very

quick response although, as real silliness goes, I suppose

it is not really trying yet. In soccer terminology, for

the last six months it is Voting Machine 10, Weighing

Machine nil!

Price, however, does matter eventually, and what will

stop this market (my blind guess is in the ﬁrst few months

of next year) is a combination of two factors.

First, the disappointing economic and ﬁnancial data that will begin

to show the intractably long-term nature of some of our

problems, particularly pressure on proﬁt margins as the

quick ﬁx of short-term labour cuts fades away. Second,

the slow gravitational pull of value as U.S. stocks reach

+30-35% overpricing in the face of an extended difﬁcult

environment.

On a longer horizon of 2 to 10 years, I believe that

resource limitations will also have a negative effect (see

2Q 2009 Quarterly Letter). I argued that increasingly

scarce resources will give us tougher times but that we

are collectively in denial. The response to this startling

revelation, for the ﬁ rst time since I started writing, was

nil. It disappeared into an absolutely black hole. No one

even bothered to say it was idiotic, which they quite often

do. Given my thesis of a world in denial, though, I must

say it’s a delicious irony.

So, back to timing. It is hard for me to see what will stop the

charge to risk-taking this year. With the near universality

of the feeling of being left behind in reinvesting, it is

nerve-wracking for us prudent investors to contemplate

the odds of the market rushing past my earlier prediction

of 1100. It can certainly happen.

Conversely, I have some modest hopes for a collective

sensible resistance to the current Fed plot to have us all

borrow and speculate again. I would still guess (a well-

informed guess, I hope) that before next year is out, the

market will drop painfully from current levels. “Painfully”

is arbitrarily deemed by me to start at -15%. My guess,

though, is that the U.S. market will drop below fair value,

which is a 22% decline (from the S&P 500 level of 1098

on October 19).

Unlike the really tough bears, though, I see no need for a

new low. I think the history books will be happy enough

with the 666 of last February. Of course, they would

probably be slightly happier with, say, 550. The point

is that this is not a situation like 2005, 2006, and 2007

when for the ﬁ rst time a great bubble – 2000 – had not yet

broken back through its trend. I described that reversal

as a near certainty. I love historical consistency, and with

32 bubbles completely broken, the single one outstanding

– the S&P 500 – was a source of nagging pain. But that

was all comfortably resolved by a substantial new low for

the S&P 500 last year. This cycle, in contrast, has already

established a perfectly respectable S&P low at 666, well

below trend, and can ofﬁ cially please itself from here. A

new low (or not) will look compatible with history, which

makes the prediction business less easy.

