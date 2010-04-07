Jeff Jarvis Is Returning His iPad

Jeff Jarvis, who woke up after sleeping with his iPad and decided he had made a big mistake, is returning it. So are two of his friends.



Our office iPad is still popular, but mostly because people haven’t had their fill of fiddling with it or doing research on it yet. No one’s actually using it.

We remember the same sort of disillusionment after the iPhone appeared, and it certainly hasn’t slowed the iPhone any. And we continue to think the iPad’s best days will be a few years down the road, when it costs $199 and buying it is much less of a commitment.

But the mini-backlash is still interesting.

