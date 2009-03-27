Jeff Bezos Works In Kentucky Distribution centre For A Week

Jeff Bezos is spending this week working in an Amazon distribution centre in Lexington, Kentucky (AMZN). He apparently wants to see what it’s like to be a rank-and-file Amazon employee. More CEOs should try that once in a while.



(Note that this is not an hour with the press entourage on a factory floor. It’s a week, 3000 miles away from home, with no cameras allowed.)

Lexington Herald-Leader: “Thanks so much for your interest in speaking with our CEO Jeff Bezos,” said spokeswoman Patty Smith. “Unfortunately, I’m not going to be able to arrange any interviews or photos this week while he is in Lexington.

“He is there to work,” Smith said, “and, unfortunately, we are just not scheduling any interviews while he is in town.”

Local Amazon employees say Bezos is working in the warehouse with the company’s hourly employees to see what they do and hear their comments about their work.

