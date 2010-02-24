Jason Calacanis's Open Angel Forum Coming To NY And SF: Pitch Angels For Free

Jason Calacanis recently went to war against folks that charge startups to pitch to angel investors.



Jason believes startups should be able to pitch and schmooze angels for free. And he’s putting his money and time where his mouth is.

Jason’s Open Angel Forum is coming to San Francisco in March and New York in April.

Click the links above or images below to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.