January Search Results In! Bing Keeps Gaining Share, Everyone Else Loses

The January search share numbers are in.



The big story is that Microsoft’s Bing continues to gain share, jumping another half-point to 11.3%. We think Bing is buying these share gains, which means that they won’t be building a profitable search business anytime soon (on the contrary).

But the gains at least show that Microsoft is committed to the business, regardless of cost. And Bing’s progress is more sustained than we thought it would be.

Microsoft’s share gains came from Yahoo (no surprise) and Google (surprise). Yahoo’s search business is just imploding (which won’t help Yahoo OR the impending Microsoft-Yahoo partnership.

JP Morgan’s Imran Khan has the details:

According to the data, total US core search volume increased 12.4% Y/Y in January, a deceleration from 16.5% growth in December. The January growth level was also below 4Q’s 15.8% Y/Y growth.

Google domestic core search market share was 65.4% in January, down slightly from 65.7% in December. Google domestic core search volume growth of 16.7% Y/Y in January was below December’s 20.6% growth, as well as 4Q’s 19.9% growth.

Yahoo! domestic core search market share fell slightly to 17.0% in January from 17.3% in December. Yahoo! January core search volume decreased by 8.9% Y/Y, a deceleration from December’s 1.9% decline, and 4Q’s 0.5% decline.

Microsoft sites domestic core search market share increased to 11.3% in January from 10.7% in December. Microsoft sites grew January core search volume by 49.6% Y/Y, up slightly from 49.4% in December, and ahead of 41.9% growth in 4Q.

Ask Network domestic core search market share increased slightly to 3.8% in January from 3.7% in December. Ask grew January core search volume by 15.5% Y/Y, up from 11.8% growth in December, and 8.8% growth in 4Q.

AOL January domestic core search market share dropped slightly to 2.5% from 2.6% in December. AOL January core search volume declined by 27.8% Y/Y, vs. a 20.0% decline in December, and a 15.5% decline in 4Q.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.