Jamie Dimon's Dad Quits Merrill To Join Son

Merrill Lynch can’t keep anyone anymore…



Bloomberg: Theodore “Ted” Dimon, the 78-year-old father of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s chief executive officer, quit Bank of America Corp.’s Merrill Lynch unit yesterday to join his son’s firm, according to a person familiar with the matter. JPMorgan spokesman Darin Oduyoye confirmed the decision and said the unit had added more than 70 brokers this year.

The elder Dimon and his five-member broker team will join Bear Stearns Private Client Services, a unit acquired by his son in the March 2008 takeover of the failed investment bank. He will report to Michael Lee, head of the unit’s New York office…

“I love the retail broker business because my dad is a broker and my grandfather was a broker and it was the first job I ever had,” Jamie Dimon, 53, said at a Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association meeting Oct. 27. “So if you are really, really good, call JPMorgan. We’d be happy to hire you.”

