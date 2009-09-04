It's Official: Imus To FOX Business News On October 5th

Brian Stelter of the New York Times confirms the news on Twitter. [Here’s the story, which followed…]



This is the simulcast that we reported last month.

It is also the end of FOX’s business TV programming in the morning primetime hours. (The network will continue to broadcast business on TV for the rest of the day, including Alexis Glick at 9am).

Based on the viewership FOX has commanded, we’re not surprised that the network is giving up. We are surprised, however, at its relatively lame attempt to really grab share over the past couple of years.

When FOX launched a couple years back, Roger Ailes was full of bluster about how Murdoch had staying power, CNBC was vulnerable, etc. So what happened?

Did something happen that caused Murdoch and Ailes to change their minds? Was the strategy of going after the theoretical “mainstream” business viewer as cock-eyed as it always sounded? Did CNBC mount too strong a defence?

In any event, simulcasting Imus will likely explode FOX Business’s viewership. But it will no longer be a business channel.

*UPDATE: Brian’s second tweet on the subject suggests that the business programming will be relegated to a web show:

See Also:

FOX Business Gives Up

What Will Become Of Alexis Glick After FOX Dumps Her For Imus?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.