Israel's Latest Ridiculous Story About Why It Has Banned iPads: They "Violate Israeli Law"

He’s got an iPad!

As we noted earlier this week, Israel has banned iPads. The country is so serious about this ban that it’s confiscating iPads at airports.



Why?

The initial story was that the US iPad runs on a different WiFi standard than Israel’s WiFi standard and, therefore, iPads might “damage Israel’s domestic network.”

That story was preposterous.

So now Israel is clarifying. Here, courtesy of the WSJ, is the new story:

“This device’s wireless strengths violate Israeli law and will overpower other wireless devices in Israel,” ministry spokesman Yechiel Shavi said.

The new story doesn’t explain why travellers have been able to bring US laptops and mobile phones into Israel for years without any complaint at all.

And engineers who have examined the iPad’s wireless strength say that its wireless strength is actually weaker than that of comparable devices. So that part of the story doesn’t hold water, either.

So, Israel, what’s the real reason? What do you have against the iPad?

Don’t miss: 99 iPad App Reviews

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.