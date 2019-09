He’s got an iPad!

Israel has banned imported iPads and is confiscating them at the airport (Tobias Buck and Paul Gregan, FT).Why?



Some crazy story about how American iPads work on a different WiFi network standard and might therefore damage Israel’s domestic network.

Huh?

Anyway, don’t take your iPad to Israel.

