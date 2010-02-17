Is This The New York Times Governor Paterson Scandal Bombshell Everyone Has Been Waiting For?

Photo: Photo excerpt from New York Times

The New York Times has finally published a story relating to New York Governor Paterson, about whom the paper has been reportedly been writing a bombshell scandal report that one source told us a couple weeks ago could lead to Paterson’s resignation. If one really squints, we guess this story could be viewed as somewhat sexy and scandalous. But barely.



The story is about Paterson’s closest aide, David Johnson. Johnson once interned for Paterson, then worked as his driver, and now makes $132,000 a year as his “closest confidante.” That is apparently “drawing scrutiny.”

Johnson, now 37, was also arrested for selling cocaine as a teenager and has had the cops called on him in a couple of domestic disputes, including one recent one. No charges were filed in the latter case.

So there’s your scandal.

No word yet on whether Governor Paterson plans to resign over it.

(If this really is all there is to it, we and others owe Governor Paterson an apology).

Read the NYT’s Paterson aide scandal here >

