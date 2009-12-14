Is There Any Way To Save Nokia Or Is The Place Just Toast?

A couple of years ago, we suggested that Research in Motion and Apple were a big threat to Nokia. We were resoundingly laughed at.



Oh you little US-centric fanboys, the howlers roared, Nokia rules the world!

And it did. As measured by current market share at the time. And it still does…as measured by current market share.

But no one’s laughing at this idea now. Least of all the money managers at the Nokia analyst day in Helsinki who spent the whole meeting frantically typing on their BlackBerries and iPhones.

Nelson Schwartz of the The New York Times asks the next important question: Is there any saving Nokia, or is it over for good?

IF there’s anywhere left in the world where it’s still impolite to flash a BlackBerry or an iPhone, it’s Nokia‘s annual analyst meeting.

But earlier this month, as executives talked up the company’s plans for 2010, the optimistic message from the stage was belied by the behaviour of the audience. In the back of the room, one money manager after another distractedly toyed with a competing device, typically a BlackBerry, even as cheery PowerPoint slides promoted Nokia’s latest offerings.

Keep reading >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.