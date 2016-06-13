Henry Blodget: Introducing the BI 100: The Creators, celebrating a better capitalism

At Business Insider, we believe that success in business is about more than the bottom line.

Great business leaders and companies don’t just make money. They create value. And they create value for many constituencies, not just shareholders.

Specifically, great business leaders and companies create value for shareholders, customers, employees, and society.

Most celebrations of business success don’t acknowledge this. Instead, they judge success by wealth or stock performance or other financial criteria. The more money you make, the implication is, the better and more successful you are.

We believe this cheapens the mission and sense of purpose that many great business leaders bring to their companies and products. And it certainly undersells their inspiring accomplishments.

At Business Insider, we believe the most successful and inspiring leaders create value in four specific ways:

They create great products and services that improve people’s lives.

They create rewarding, inspiring, and dynamic work environments and treat (and pay) their employees well.

They treat society and the environment with respect.

And, yes, they generate good returns for shareholders.

In short, great leaders and companies make the world a better place.

To celebrate many of these inspiring people and success stories, we’re pleased to debut the Business Insider 100: The Creators.

