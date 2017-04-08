How can a CEO cut jobs and still be a hero? We asked Carlos Ghosn, who has famously turned around several companies

The leader famous for making tough changes that worked — across cultures, no less — is Carlos Ghosn. He’s been head of both Nissan in Japan and Renault in France.

Brazilian-born, of Lebanese descent, and educated in France, Ghosn is also the most global chief executive of our era.

Henry Blodget sat down with Ghosn and talked about all of that, plus the future of electric cars. The interview appears in the premiere episode of Henry’s new weekly markets and economics show, The Bottom Line.

Watch the full episode here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.