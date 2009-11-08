Insider Trading Probe Closes In On SAC Capital

A cooperating witness in the Galleon bust has agreed to tell the Feds everything he knows about SAC:



Susan Pulliam, WSJ: The widening investigation of insider trading on Wall Street is expected to examine transactions at Steven A. Cohen’s SAC Capital Advisors, one of America’s largest and most successful hedge funds, according to people familiar with the matter.

A plea agreement between the government and a cooperating witness in the investigation, Richard Choo Beng Lee, indicates that Mr. Lee has agreed to provide information to prosecutors about a hedge fund where he worked between 1999 and 2004. That firm is SAC, according to people familiar with the matter.

In March 2009, after striking the deal to assist the government, Mr. Lee sought to get rehired by Mr. Cohen, people familiar with the matter say. Mr. Cohen declined to hire Mr. Lee because he was suspicious about the recent and abrupt closure of Mr. Lee’s hedge fund, Spherix, these people say.

