How Is The U.S. Doing Globally?

With its large domestic market and abundance of funding for startups, the U.S. is still going strong in the Internet innovation market. But its share in other innovation fields, such as alternative energy, and its overall growth potential are significantly smaller in comparison to other global forces, says Kevin Ryan, former CEO of DoubleClick.

In July, we interviewed Kevin Ryan as part of our series on Innovation. Kevin is the former CEO of DoubleClick and the co-founder of Gilt Groupe, The Business Insider, and other companies. This clip is a segment from that conversation. The whole interview can be be viewed here. >

Production by Bright Red Pixels.

