Do We Need To Kick-Start The IPO Market To Save The Tech Industry?

In the 1990s, some 400 Internet companies went public. You can almost count the number that have gone public since then on one hand.



Is the death of the IPO market stifling innovation and hurting U.S. competitiveness?

No, says Gilt Groupe founder Kevin Ryan (who is also Chairman of The Business Insider). There’s a lot of private-equity now, so we don’t need so many IPOs. We do need some, though. And Sarbanes-Oxley went too far.

In July, we interviewed Kevin Ryan as part of our series on Innovation. Kevin is the former CEO of DoubleClick and the co-founder of Gilt Groupe, The Business Insider, and other companies. This clip is a segment from that conversation. The whole interview can be be viewed here. >

Production by Bright Red Pixels.

