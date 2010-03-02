Facebook Strategy Revealed: Move Fast And Break Things!





“You would never build something great doing it the same way others have done it,” says Facebook’s founder Mark Zuckerberg.

How do you develop an innovative idea into a successful startup? What are the keys to building a company?

Startup legends – Marc Andreessen of Netscape, Kevin Ryan of DoubleClick and Gilt Groupe, Thomas Gensemer of Blue State Digital (the company that developed Obama’s online campaign and fundraising efforts), and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg – reveal their strategies for innovation and give tips on how to build a successful company.

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in The Business Insider. Kevin Ryan, is also a co-founder of SAI.

