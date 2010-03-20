Inflation Subdued But -- Surprise, Surprise -- Healthcare Prices Going Through Roof

Photo: www.northerntrust.com
Relax! “Core” inflation is subdued.As you already know, what that means is that prices aren’t skyrocketing for people who don’t eat or drive. So if you don’t do either of those things, you can rest easy.
Right?
Well, sort of.
Because to be insulated from rising prices, you actually also need to be one of those people who doesn’t occasionally get sick, see doctors, buy medicine, or shop at drugstores.
Why?
Because healthcare prices are once again going through the roof.
Here’s a quick glance at core inflation, healthcare inflation, and overall inflation expectations (which, thankfully, are also subdued) >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.