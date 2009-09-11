You're Making Less Than You Used To And 40 Million Americans Are Now Poor

The Census Bureau has released its annual survey of incomes, poverty, and health insurance (embedded).
Here’s a quick summary:
- Real incomes fell in 2008, which is typical of a recession. The decline from 2007 through the end of 2008 (3%) was actually less than might have beeen expected given the severity of the economic decline.
- The poverty rate increased to 13.2% from 12.5% in 2007. 40 million Americans are now poor, versus 37 million the prior year.
- The number of people without health insurance increased to 46.3 million from 45.7 million, but the percentage was steady at 15.4%.
- Whites still fare better than Asians, blacks, and Hispanics. Except in income–Asian households make the most.
And that's not just the result of population growth: The poverty RATE also increased.
The number of Americans with no health insurance increased to 46 million, but the percentage stayed the same (15%).
(So why the outcry about expanding this number?)
