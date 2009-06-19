How's Our Bear Market Doing?

As the market weakens, investors are once again beginning to wonder whether the worst is really over…or whether we’re once again headed back to the depths of the March lows.



So it’s a good time to review where we are and how this bear market compares to the many we’ve had before.

So, once again, we turn to chart-master Doug Short, who publishes regular updates at dshort.com. The slideshow below includes Doug’s latest charts on the bear markets since 1950. For updated, interactive versions, please visit dshort.com.

START THE SLIDESHOW >

The Long View: S&P 500 1950-2009 The secular bear market since 2000 has lasted about 9 years thus far. That's about half as long as the bull market that preceded it (1982-2000) and the secular bear market that preceded that bull (1966-1982). Source: Doug Short Four Nasty Bear Markets Here's how our bear market compares to four hideous bear markets that came before it. After the recent recovery, we're down about 40% from the peak. Here's hoping we're not headed for the 1930s or Japan. Source: Doug Short Dissecting The Current Bear Market Here's a close look at what has happened since the 2007 peak. The recent rally is by far the largest since the top. It's also larger than the bear-market rallies that have occurred in most of the bear markets since 1950. But it's in line with several that occurred from 1929-1932. Now let's review a bunch of earlier bear markets... Source: Doug Short Bear Market Analysis: 1956-1957 No parallel here. One big down leg, followed by one sharp up leg. Bear Market Analysis: 1961-1962 Short. Double-bottom. Bear Market Analysis: 1966 Again, a short cyclical bear with a double-bottom. Source: Doug Short Bear Market Analysis: 1968-1970 Now we're in secular bear-market land. Longer time horizon. More brutal down leg. But a quick, steady recovery. Source: Doug Short Bear Market Analysis: 1973-1974 Nastiest bear market since Great Depression...before we got to our current one. Took a decade to get back to the peak. Bear Market Analysis: 1980-1982 The start of the long bull market, and the end of a 16 year secular bear market. Very sharp rise as the Fed attacked inflation. Bear Market Analysis: 1987 Biggest one-day crash in history. Relatively rapid recovery. Set the stage for 15 years of 'buy the dip.' Bear Market Analysis: 1990 Once again, a cyclical bear market within a long-term bull market. Relatively quick and steady return to old highs. Bear Market Analysis: 2000-2002 Back to a secular bear market. This was the initial collapse. Brutal. Source: Doug Short Bear Market Analysis: Today And back to today. Are we going to get a sharp v-shaped recovery that will rapidly take the market back to new highs? Anything's possible, but it seems highly unlikely given the fundamentals of the economy and previous secular bear-market behaviour. More likely, we're in the grinding years of a secular bear-market that will likely last another 5-10 years. Click through to Doug's site for the latest: Doug Short

