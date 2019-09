The inimitable Howard Davidowitz hits Bloomberg.



The quick summary: He’s as negative on the consumer as ever, with the exception of folks who shop at Hermes (Goldman-ites) and TJ Maxx (everyone else). But it’s Howard, so it’s much more fun to watch:



